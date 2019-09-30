Schiff says agreement reached with whistleblower to testify before House committee

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday that House lawmakers have reached an agreement with the whistleblower who filed a complaint about President Trump’s July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to testify before a congressional committee.

Speaking on ABC News’ “This Week,” Schiff said that the agreement with the whistleblower and his or her lawyers has been settled and that there are precautions being taken to protect the identity of the person amid the criticism from Trump and his allies.

“As with Mcguire, that whistleblower will be allowed to come in without White House or DOJ lawyers to tell him or her what they can or can’t say,” Schiff said.

“We are taking all the precautions we can to protect the whistleblower’s identity,” Schiff added. “With President Trump’s threats, you can imagine the security concerns here.”

The whistleblower's complaint, with its detail and clear narrative, is likely to accelerate the impeachment process and put more pressure on Trump to rebut its core contentions and on his fellow Republicans to defend him or not. It also provides a road map for Democrats to seek corroborating witnesses and evidence , which will complicate the president's efforts to characterize the findings as those of a lone partisan out to undermine him.