Schiff: ‘Not enough’ for Trump to say ‘the right words’ in response to tragedy

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday that he’s unsatisfied with President Trump’s handling of a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue and a spate of bomb threats against prominent Democrats because he believes the president seeks to sow division.

“You’re never going to find all of these are exactly the same, but nonetheless, what is the same is are we part of the solution, are we part of trying to make us a more perfect union are we trying to accentuate what brings us together, what unites us, or are we preaching hatred and division?” Schiff said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“And, honestly, I think this president’s whole modus operandi is to divide us,” he continued. “He gets up in the morning with new and inventive ways to divide us. And it’s not enough that on the day of a tragedy he says the right words, if, every day of the year, he’s saying things to bring us into conflict with each other.”

Trump on Saturday condemned a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, decrying it as an "assault on humanity."