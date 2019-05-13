Schiff Loses It at the Idea of Trump’s Reelection: ‘I Don’t Think This Country Could Survive Another 4 Years’ (VIDEO)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff claimed that America could not “survive” another four years under President Donald Trump.

During an interview on “ABC This Week,” Schiff told host George Stephanopoulos that he believes the reelection of President Donald Trump could be detrimental to the United States. He said that the president “has to” lose to protect the “democratic institutions” of the country.

"I don't think this country could survive another 4 years with a president like this who gets up every day trying to find new and inventive ways to divide us" https://t.co/P6iz1j1VA4 pic.twitter.com/UxNrNk7SIT — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 12, 2019