Schiff Loses It at the Idea of Trump’s Reelection: ‘I Don’t Think This Country Could Survive Another 4 Years’ (VIDEO)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff claimed that America could not “survive” another four years under President Donald Trump.
During an interview on “ABC This Week,” Schiff told host George Stephanopoulos that he believes the reelection of President Donald Trump could be detrimental to the United States. He said that the president “has to” lose to protect the “democratic institutions” of the country.
" not going to happen. I don't think this country could survive another 4 years with a president like this who gets up every day trying to find new and inventive ways to divide us. He doesn't seem to understand that a fundamental aspect of his job is to try and make us a more perfect union, but that's not at all where he's coming from. He's going to be defeated. He has to be defeated because I don't know how much more our democratic institutions can take of this kind of attack on the rule of law."