Schiff Lawyers Claim “Sovereign Immunity” In Lawsuit Over Doxing Of GOP Phone Records

House attorneys for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and the Intelligence Committee he chairs asked the US District Court for the District of Columbia to toss out a lawsuit against them for obtaining phone records of high-profile conservatives which resulted in the ‘doxing’ of their non-public private information.
The impeachment-related subpoenas resulted in the publication of the private phone numbers for Rudy Giuliani, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), journliast John Solomon, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow, attorney Victoria Toensing and others, according to Judicial Watch.
In their 14-page motion Schiff and the Committee claim “sovereign immunity;” “Speech or Debate Clause” privilege; immunity from FOIA and transparency law; that the records are secret; and that Judicial Watch and public do not need to see them.
Judicial Watch filed its lawsuit under the public’s common-law right of public access to examine government records after it received no response to a December 6, 2019, records request (Judicial Watch v. v Adam Schiff and U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence(No. 1:19-03790)):
- All subpoenas issued by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on or about September 30, 2019 to any telecommunications provider including, but not limited to AT&T, Inc., for all records of telephone calls of any individuals
- All responses received to the above subpoenas. –Judicial Watch
Schiff is being sued in his capacity as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. – READ MORE
