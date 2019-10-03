Schiff Knew About Whistleblower Allegations Well Before Complaint Filed

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, learned about the allegations that a CIA officer was wanting to make against President Donald Trump days before the officer filed an official whistleblower complaint.

“The early account by the future whistle-blower … explains how Mr. Schiff knew to press for the complaint when the Trump administration initially blocked lawmakers from seeing it,” The New York Times reported. “Before going to Congress, the C.I.A. officer had a colleague convey his accusations to the agency’s top lawyer. Concerned about how that avenue for airing his allegations was unfolding, the officer then approached a House Intelligence Committee aide, alerting him to the accusation against Mr. Trump. ”

The Times notes that the House staff member, who advised the CIA officer to get a lawyer and to file an official whistleblower complaint, informed Schiff of what the whistleblower was alleging against the president.

“The whistle-blower’s decision to offer what amounted to an early warning to the intelligence committee’s Democrats is also sure to thrust Mr. Schiff even more forcefully into the center of the controversy,” the Times added. “By the time the whistle-blower filed his complaint, Mr. Schiff and his staff knew at least vaguely what it contained.” – READ MORE