Schiff: Impeachment Claim an Acknowledgement Trump ‘Screwed Up’ Coronavirus Response

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), one of the House impeachment managers of the impeachment of President Donald Trump, said those blaming impeachment for Trump’s delayed reaction to the coronavirus pandemic were acknowledging “the administration screwed up this response.”

O’Donnell asked, “Mitch McConnell said that he believes that the impeachment trial in the Senate slowed down the federal government’s response to the pandemic. What’s your response to that?”

Schiff said, “Yeah, the president said something similar, which, you know, was an interesting acknowledgment that the administration screwed up this response. The facts are quite clear that the president’s weeks long, maybe months-long delay in taking this seriously has had catastrophic consequences that we are only now beginning to see the scope of.” – READ MORE

