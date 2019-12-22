Schiff hit with new lawsuit for refusing to disclose how he obtained phone records of Trump allies

Judicial Watch, a government watchdog, filed a lawsuit against House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and his committee on Friday for failing to respond to a public records request.

Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking information related to how Schiff obtained the personal phone records of Rudy Giuliani, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), reporter John Solomon, and several American citizens, including Trump’s lawyers during the Democrats’ impeachment investigation.

The suit alleges that Schiff is withholding information despite the “common-law right of public access to examine government records” after receiving a FOIA on Dec. 6, 2019.

“Adam Schiff abused his power to secretly subpoena and then publish the private phone records, in potential violation of law, of innocent Americans. What else is Mr. Schiff hiding?” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said – READ MORE