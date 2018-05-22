Politics TV
Schiff: DOJ Has a ‘Very Pro-Trump Bias’ (VIDEO)
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Monday that if there is any bias at the Justice Department, it is a “very pro-Trump bias.”
Schiff contrasted the Trump investigation with the Clinton investigation, claiming that the DOJ was much more cavalier with the Clinton probe. The Democrat brought up Trump’s criticism of the investigation into his campaign, describing it as misguided. – READ MORE
The House Intelligence Democrat told CNN that, contrary to President Trump's claims, the Department of Justice helped him win the White House.
ntknetwork.com