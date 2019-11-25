Schiff: Dems Wanted ‘Whistleblower’ to Testify Until Trump Put ‘Life in Danger’

On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said House Democrats wanted the so-called whistleblower to testify until President Donald Trump’s comments.

Schiff said, “We had a deep interest in having the whistleblower testify until two things happened. One, we were able to prove everything in the whistleblower complaint with witnesses that had first-hand information.”

He continued, “Second, the president and his allies effectively put the whistleblower’s life in danger. The president said the whistleblower and others should be treated as a traitor or a spy, and we ought to use the penally we used to use for traitors and spies, and that is the death penalty.” – READ MORE