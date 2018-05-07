Schiff: Conway and Sanders’ spin on Trump is ‘corrosive to our democracy’

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on Sunday that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway’s efforts to spin President Trump’s “abundant falsehoods” are “corrosive to our democracy.”

What Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders are doing — taking the President’s abundant falsehoods and trying to weave them into some alternate “truth” — is corrosive to our democracy and among the most destructive features of this Administration. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 6, 2018

