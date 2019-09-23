Schiff Claims Trump’s Talks with Ukraine Are Worthy of Impeachment: ‘That May Be the Only Remedy’

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) claimed that impeaching President Donald Trump may be the “only remedy” following reports about the president’s negotiations with Ukraine.

During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Schiff told host Jake Tapper that withholding aid from an allied nation in order to allegedly get dirt on a political opponent may be an impeachable offense.

“I have been very reluctant to go down the path of impeachment for the reason that I think the Founders contemplated in a country that has elections every four years, that this would be an extraordinary remedy, a remedy of last resort, not first resort. But if the president is essentially withholding military aid at the same time that he is trying to browbeat a foreign leader into doing something illicit — that is providing dirt on his opponent during a presidential campaign — then that may be the only remedy that is only co-equal to the evil that that conduct represents.”

Schiff noted that he believes this behavior is more damaging to the president’s future than any of the actions he was accused of doing as a candidate because he currently has the “power of the presidency” behind his talks with international groups. While Schiff claims Senate Republicans will never back impeachment, he did note that he believes his colleagues in the House may find this series of events worth impeachment. – READ MORE