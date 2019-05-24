Schiff Claims Trump ‘Conspiring’ With Barr; Says Investigating Russiagate Origins “Un-American”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says that President Trump and Attorney General William Barr are ‘conspiring’ to “weaponize law enforcement against their political enemies,” calling the DOJ investigation into the origins of the Russia probe “un-American.”

While Trump stonewalls the public from learning the truth about his obstruction of justice,



Trump and Barr conspire to weaponize law enforcement and classified information against their political enemies.



The coverup has entered a new and dangerous phase.



This is un-American. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 24, 2019

Last month, Barr said that he was reviewing the “conduct” of the FBI during its original 2016 Trump-Russia investigation, telling Congress during testimony that while DOJ

Inspector General Michael Horowitz has a pending investigation into FISA abuse, Barr said “I am reviewing the conduct of the Russia investigation, and all the aspects of the counterintelligence investigation that was conducted in the summer of 2016.”

And on Thursday, President Trump directed the US intelligence community to "quickly and fully cooperate with the Attorney General's investigation into surveillance activities during the 2016 Presidential election," adding that Attorney General William Barr has been given "complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation."