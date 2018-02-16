Politics
Schiff claims to have more ‘evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion, obstruction
Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee probing Russian manipulation of the 2016 presidential election, on Wednesday claimed that the panel has “non-public” information he characterized as “evidence” of collusion and obstruction involving the Trump campaign.
After reciting a laundry list of circumstantial evidence already known, the California Democrat told reporters, “There is certainly an abundance of non-public info that we have gathered in the investigation and I think that some of that non-public evidence is evidence on the issue of collusion. Some of that non-public evidence is evidence on the issue of obstruction.”
.@RepAdamSchiff on #Russia investigation: "Yes, there is non-public information that I think is relevant on these issues. That if I were giving you a complete picture I would include."
At a media breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor, he also raised the issue of money laundering in the case, and said the Republican-controlled panel hasn’t delved into that issue.
“We have not been able to adequately follow the money,” said Schiff, who suggested Russians use money to ensnare targets. – READ MORE
