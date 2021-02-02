Schiff Blasts McCarthy for Meeting With Trump: ‘The GOP Leadership Is Becoming a Little More Than a Cult’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is accusing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Congressional Republican leadership of acting like a cult beholden to former President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, McCarthy shared a photo of the two men at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.

During an appearance on CNN after the photo was released, Schiff said, “The GOP Leadership Is Becoming a Little More Than a Cult, and a dangerous cult.”

“That photo you showed of Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump… What Kevin McCarthy is saying in that photo is, ‘I don’t stand for anything, I don’t care about anything, I accept my own personal ambition,’” he continued.

Schiff added, “‘And if I have to embrace someone who just incited an insurrection against the Capitol that resulted in multiple deaths, then I will do it.’”- READ MORE

