Schiff Blasts McCarthy for Meeting With Trump: ‘The GOP Leadership Is Becoming a Little More Than a Cult’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is accusing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Congressional Republican leadership of acting like a cult beholden to former President Donald Trump.
On Thursday, McCarthy shared a photo of the two men at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.
Meanwhile, at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/7dUoXiLQ0M
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 28, 2021
During an appearance on CNN after the photo was released, Schiff said, “The GOP Leadership Is Becoming a Little More Than a Cult, and a dangerous cult.”
“That photo you showed of Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump… What Kevin McCarthy is saying in that photo is, ‘I don’t stand for anything, I don’t care about anything, I accept my own personal ambition,’” he continued.
Schiff added, “‘And if I have to embrace someone who just incited an insurrection against the Capitol that resulted in multiple deaths, then I will do it.’”- READ MORE
