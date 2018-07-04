Schiff and Dems ‘Have All This Blood on Their Hands,’ Nunes Says

Democrats “have all this blood on their hands” because they “completely destroyed the FBI and DOJ” by digging up dirt on President Donald Trump in 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s favor, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said Monday on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“They’re the ones that have all this blood on their hands. They’re the ones who completely destroyed the FBI and DOJ,” Nunes insisted. “How did they do that? They did that by digging up dirt — the Clinton campaign dug up dirt, put it into a dossier, fed it into the FBI. The FBI used our counterintelligence capabilities against a political campaign. That’s what happened here.”

Nunes was responding to accusations Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, leveled against him and other GOP House committee members during an interview on CNN’s “Wolf” last week.

Schiff called Nunes, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) and Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) “the four horsemen of this apocalypse” who “have been leading the charge basically to require the Justice Department to give them materials that can be leaked or fed or misrepresented.” Meadows is chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, which Jordan founded, while Gowdy is chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

“And in the meantime, they do enormous damage to these institutions. Ultimately they’ll be held accountable,” Schiff claimed. – READ MORE