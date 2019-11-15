Scarlett Johansson Now Regrets Being ‘Hyper-Sexualized,’ Blames It On Men

After helping to turn herself into a sex symbol, actress Scarlett Johansson now regrets ever being “hyper-sexualized.”

Speaking at a Hollywood Reporter actress roundtable with Jennifer Lopez, Renée Zellweger, Lupita Nyong’o, Laura Dern, and Awkwafina, Johansson reflected upon the variety of roles women can now play compared to yesteryears, when they were allegedly just sex symbols.

“It’s so different now, the climate is so different now,” Johansson said, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress went on to blames this sexualized image of her on a “bunch of dudes.”

“I feel when I was working in my early 20s and even in my late teens/early 20s, I felt that I sort of got, somehow, typecast. I was very hyper-sexualized,” she continued. “Which was, I guess, at the time, seemed OK to everyone. It was another time. Even though it wasn’t a part of my own narrative, it was, kind of, crafted for me by probably a bunch of dudes in the industry. And I guess that worked then, but it was really difficult for me to try to figure out how to get out of being an ingenue or the other woman because it was never anything that I had intended.”

After all this sexualization, Scarlett Johansson said she thought of pursuing a different career in Hollywood that would "be more fulling there seemed like there was nowhere to go."