Scarlett Johansson under fire for attacking James Franco at Women’s March after defending Woody Allen

Scarlett Johansson, who slammed fellow actor James Franco in a speech at the Women’s March in Los Angeles, is being called a hypocrite for previously defending Woody Allen and saying the child abuse allegations against the director were “all guesswork.”

“I want my pin back, by the way,” Johansson said on Saturday, in reference to the “Time’s Up” pin Franco wore at the Golden Globe Awards, which inspired five accusers to come forward and call him out.

However, now Johansson, who starred in Allen’s films “Match Point,” “Scoop” and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” finds herself feeling the heat after having praised the director and downplayed accusations of child abuse that have been leveled against him.

One month after Allen’s estranged daughter Dylan Farrow penned an open letter accusing him of sexual abuse in 2014, Johansson told The Guardian: “It’s not like this is somebody that’s been prosecuted and found guilty of something, and you can then go, ‘I don’t support this lifestyle or whatever.’ I mean, it’s all guesswork.”

At the time, Farrow called out the Hollywood actors and actresses who have appeared in Allen’s films, which prompted a response from Johansson in the 2014 interview.

“I think it’s irresponsible to take a bunch of actors that will have a Google alert on and to suddenly throw their name into a situation that none of us could possibly knowingly comment on. That just feels irresponsible to me,” Johansson said. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Alec Baldwin defended Woody Allen over the “renunciation” of the director following recently surfaced claims of sexual abuse by Allen’s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.

“Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career,” the 59 year-old actor tweeted Tuesday, before adding that “accusing people of such crimes should be treated carefully.”

“Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that WA is innocent? I think so,” he added. “The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complaints. But accusing ppl of such crimes should be treated carefully. On behalf of the victims, as well.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Time is almost up for filmmaker Woody Allen.

Despite being an industry darling that survived even the #MeToo wave, within one week of his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow scolding Hollywood for their embrace of her alleged sexual abuser, Hollywood has responded with resounding force.

Since 1993, Dylan Farrow has maintained that Woody Allen sexually molested her while he dated actress Mia Farrow. Allen has emphatically denied the accusation, claiming that his former partner Mia coached Dylan as part of a vicious custody dispute. The charges were ultimately dismissed by authorities. Moses Farrow, Dylan’s brother, has defended Allen’s innocence while asserting that Mia was the abusive one.

In the Allen/Farrow divide, Hollywood is slowly inching toward Dylan Farrow’s corner. Just last week, “Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig stated publicly that she would never work with Allen again, saying she felt “heartbroken” by Dylan Farrow’s accusations.

This week, two more former Woody Allen actors have publicly denounced him; Rebecca Hall and Timothée Chalamet both announced on Instagram they will donate their salaries from the upcoming film “A Rainy Day in New York” to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. Another actor from the film, Griffin Newman, said in October he would donate his salary to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network.- READ MORE