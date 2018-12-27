Scarborough: Trump on track to be ‘worst president of modern times’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday said President Trump was on track to become the “worst president of modern times,” while criticizing Republican lawmakers for their support of the president.

During a segment on “Morning Joe,” the MSNBC co-host tore into the president and Republicans, saying Trump was on track to oust President Buchanan as historians’ agreed-upon worst president.

“Some of you may know, I left the Republican Party,” Scarborough said Wednesday. “Less over Donald Trump than over the fact that every elected official in the GOP has bowed and scraped at Donald Trump, treating this man whose skills are objectively declining on a daily basis, they treated this man like an emperor wearing the finest clothes ever made.”

“When in fact, objectively, Donald Trump is on track to be the worst president in modern times, and perhaps ever,” Scarborough continued. “Pushing even James Buchanan off of that dubious perch.”

Scarborough and his “Morning Joe” co-host and wife, Mika Brzezinski, are frequent critics of the president, often sparring with the president over the course of the 2016 campaign and during his time in the White House. – READ MORE