Scarborough: People slamming Michelle Wolf ‘didn’t call me up’ when Trump attacked my fiancée

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough knocked those who criticized comedian Michelle Wolf for her routine at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner for failing to defend his cohost and fiancée Mika Brzezinski when President Trump attacked her appearance and intelligence.

“Really, Mika, the criticism from Trump supporters is rich,”Scarborough said Monday. “I must say, there were quite a few people that I’ve known and I’ve considered friends for some time saying they were shocked and stunned and deeply saddened and they were so shocked by the personal insults that they left early.”

“And then they went to afterparties and had a great time there, but these friends of mine for 20 years certainly didn’t call me up and say, ‘hey, Joe, we’re thinking about you. So sorry he attacked your fiancee’s appearance,’” he continued.

Trump, who once regularly called into the “Morning Joe” set, has been feuding with the two posts for most of his presidency.

Trump attacked Brzezinski on Twitter last year, claiming that she and Scarborough, a former Republican congressman from Florida, came to his Mar-a-Lago estate while she was ”bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

