Scarborough: Obama Is The Most Significant President Since Lincoln, Would Vote For Him If He Could (VIDEO)

That MSNBC Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough does not like President Trump is not exactly earth shattering news. Yet, the former Republican congressman always finds a new way to sound like a Democrat in his criticisms, including in a Wednesday Washington Post op-ed he wrote that made the show’s admittedly liberal guests seem reasoned by comparison.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski began by reading an excerpt from Scarborough’s op-ed entitled, I disagreed with Obama. But what Trump has done makes those differences insignificant. Brzezinski quoted Scarborough: “‘Last week’s slaughter of Muslims in New Zealand was allegedly committed by a fascist who claimed to draw inspiration from President Trump, among others. It was the latest in a long line of tragedies that our president failed to clearly condemn.”‘

It's fine if Scarborough wants to criticize Trump for one reason or another, but this line can be proven false by anyone willing to spend five seconds to do a basic Twitter search. In a March 15 tweet, Trump specifically noted the fact that the Christchurch shooter targeted Muslims by referring to "horrible massacre in the Mosques." If Trump did what Scarborough alleges, he would not have referenced the mosques.