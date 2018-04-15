Scarborough: Newt Gingrich Is a ‘Contemptible’ Man Who Has Disgraced Himself (VIDEO)

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough criticized Fox News host Sean Hannity and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich over their attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller.

After running video clips of a Hannity segment named “Mueller Crime Family,” Scarborough said, “It’s beneath contempt. Sean Hannity is a desperate, desperate man. Desperately defending a desperate, desperate president.”

He continued, “Sean Hannity has a show that Shep Smith and the rest of the news people at Fox News consider to be a joke. They call it fake news, they call it entertainment. And that’s fine if people want to be entertained that way at night. People watch the Kardashians, too. But when you have people at Fox News saying that’s not really news, that’s entertainment, it is. It’s just trash, though. The fact that he is entertained and the fact that other people are entertained, by trashing a hero in Vietnam. By trashing a man that’s guided America through 9/11, a man that’s dedicated his entire life to protecting Americans at home and abroad, is beneath contempt. And it shows how desperate they all are.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1