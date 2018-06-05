Scarborough: Giuliani’s Trump-shoots-Comey hypothetical is ‘out of a tyrant’s playbook’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday blasted President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, for claiming the president could shoot former FBI Director James Comey in the Oval Office and not be indicted, saying it’s a talking point tyrants use.

Scarborough said on “Morning Joe” that the former New York City mayor’s claim was “literally out of a tyrant’s playbook.”

“You pick the president’s sworn political enemy and then you put it out there about the shooting of him,” Scarborough said. – READ MORE

