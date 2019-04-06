Scarborough Blasts Barr: ‘He Trashed His Reputation for Donald Trump’ (VIDEO)

Early on Friday’s Morning Joe, co-host Joe Scarborough accused Attorney General William Barr of attempting to “whitewash” findings in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation, going so far as to claim that Barr had “trashed his reputation for Donald Trump.” All of the anchor’s assertions were based on anonymous second-hand accounts alleging that Barr’s summary of the Mueller report was misleading.

The discussion began with Scarborough reveling in “the fact that Donald Trump received absolutely no bounce from this William Barr attempt…to whitewash his client,” referring to the President’s approval rating. He then gleefully seized on the anonymous reporting: “And I actually think reading these stories show what many of us expected at the time, that the Trump team and right wingers on Twitter would overplay their hands. And they have overplayed their hands.”

On Thursday, even Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd warned his press colleagues that reporters were “playing two levels of telephone” with those stories.

Scarborough confidently proclaimed: “I mean, there’s evidence that’s going to be coming out from this Mueller report that again shows what we all know, that the Trump campaign, the Trump team, the Trump family were manipulated by members of either the Russian government or Russian intelligence and Barr’s sanitized version of that.” – READ MORE