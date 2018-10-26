Scarborough Blames Trump and His ‘Anti-Semitic Overtones’ for Bomb in Soros’s Mailbox

During Tuesday’s edition of Morning Joe, co-host Joe Scarborough discussed the explosive recently found in left-wing billionaire George Soros’s mailbox. After talking about how President Trump and “backbenchers in the Republican Congress” have blamed Soros for funding the caravans and “one fake conspiracy after another,” Scarborough insinuated that Republicans deserve blame for the explosive device, in addition to saying that racism motivates the anti-Soros rhetoric: “You have got to point the finger back at the President and these Republican members of Congress that have just been spreading these conspiracy theories that have anti-Semitic overtones to them.”

A discussion about the migrant caravan making its way to the US-Mexico border preceded the conversation about Soros. In addition to facing accusations of anti-Semitism, the Morning Joe panel repeatedly did their best to paint President Trump as a racist. Kimberly Atkins of The Boston Herald mocked President Trump’s suggestion that Middle Easterners have infiltrated the caravan, in addition to accusing him of using “Middle Eastern” as a code word for terrorists.

Later, Atkins criticized President Trump for describing himself as a “nationalist,” slamming him for “embracing a term which has been made to stand for not just isolationism in a international context, but really just appealing to a certain constituency, even within the United States, white male constituency at the exclusion of all others.” According to Atkins, “the closer we get to the election, the more open he is with the use of xenophobic, Islamophobic, racist rhetoric because they, he sees this as a campaign advantage.”

Scarborough picked up where Atkins left off, slamming the President for using “racial overtones” when talking about the caravan. After panelist Mike Barnicle brought the conversation back to Soros, proclaiming that “words are weapons out there. You know, the caravan, Middle Easterners in the caravan, MS-13 in the caravan, George Soros funding it, we see what happens with a bomb being planted in George Soros’s mailbox.”– READ MORE