Scaramucci launching PAC to ‘dismantle’ Trump: I can possibly move ‘eight percent’ of his voters

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is launching a PAC in order to “dismantle” President Trump and claims he could potentially sway as much as eight percent of his voters.

(…)

“I haven’t formed it yet, but I will,” Scaramucci said. “I’m in the process of doing it. It’s going to be The Committee to Dismantle Trump, but I’ll come up with a much more clever thing than that. I’m gonna throw in my own dough, ask others to put their dough in there and we’re going to explain to the people what he’s doing.”

Scaramucci suggested that the reason he gets “under Trump’s skin” is because he himself isn’t a politician and that his insults are “a reflection of him.”

“At the end of the day, you know, I can grab ahold of five, six, eight percent of the people that know he’s nuts and possibly move them,” Scaramucci added. – READ MORE