Scaramucci Claims The Republican Party Might Need to Replace President Trump For 2020

Share:

President Donald Trump has already been busy campaigning for the 2020 Presidential race and is expected to run for re-election. However, prominent Republican donor Anthony Scaramucci believes that the Republican Party may need to replace President Trump with another candidate if the GOP wants to win the race.

Scaramucci told Axios: “We are now in the early episodes of ‘Chernobyl’ on HBO, where the reactor is melting down and the apparatchiks are trying to figure out whether to cover it up or start the clean-up process.”

Scaramucci further stated:

“A couple more weeks like this and ‘country over party’ is going to require the Republicans to replace the top of the ticket in 2020.”

If you don’t recall, Scaramucci served in President Trump’s administration but lasted just 11 days before being ousted. Now, he believes that President Trump needs to reform his behavior or he could face a Republican revolt. He admits that for now, replacement is “unspeakable” but may soon become a serious option. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply