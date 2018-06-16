True Pundit

Politics

Scandal-free president had name scrubbed from James Comey’s report on Hillary

Posted on by
Share:

Thanks for a Friday night news dump last September, we knew that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was emailing back-and-forth with President Obama using her private email address routed through her homebrew server. Don’t worry about national security, though: Obama used a pseudonym that not even Huma Abedin knew, so it was all very secure

That fact came up Thursday with the release of the OIG report, but with a new twist: according to the report, Clinton “used her private email extensively while outside the United States, including from the territory of sophisticated adversaries,” but the fact that she was corresponding with the president was scrubbed from James Comey’s exoneration. Instead, references to Obama were changed to “another senior government official” … and then even that bit was dropped from the final draft.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Scandal-free president had name scrubbed from James Comey's report on Hillary
Scandal-free president had name scrubbed from James Comey's report on Hillary

The fact that Hillary used her private email server to correspond with President Obama from a U.S. adversary didn't make the final draft of Comey's report.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: