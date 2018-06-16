Scandal-free president had name scrubbed from James Comey’s report on Hillary

Thanks for a Friday night news dump last September, we knew that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was emailing back-and-forth with President Obama using her private email address routed through her homebrew server. Don’t worry about national security, though: Obama used a pseudonym that not even Huma Abedin knew, so it was all very secure

1. Hillary was unbelievably reckless. 2. Scrubbing the reference to Obama was an enormously consequential change. pic.twitter.com/n56lQhgaVQ — David French (@DavidAFrench) June 14, 2018

Obama knew about Hillary's secret e-mail scheme, because she e-mailed him using her private address "while in the territory of a foreign adversary." That finding was removed from Comey's statement exonerating Clinton. pic.twitter.com/vlrYvWqt9f — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 14, 2018

The IG found that Obama was "one of the 13 individuals with whom Clinton had direct contact using her clintonemail[.]com account." Now we know why Clinton was never going to be charged with anything related to her secret e-mail scheme. https://t.co/4ERsrp4iga pic.twitter.com/O2EtX8KDis — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 14, 2018

That fact came up Thursday with the release of the OIG report, but with a new twist: according to the report, Clinton “used her private email extensively while outside the United States, including from the territory of sophisticated adversaries,” but the fact that she was corresponding with the president was scrubbed from James Comey’s exoneration. Instead, references to Obama were changed to “another senior government official” … and then even that bit was dropped from the final draft.- READ MORE

