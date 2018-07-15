SCANDAL: Elon Musk donated nearly $40K to Republican PAC, filings show

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was one of the top 50 donors last quarter to a PAC aimed at maintaining Republican control of the House, new federal filings show.

The Federal Election Commission filings released this week show that Musk donated a total of $38,900 to the PAC Protect The House.

Other high-profile donors who gave to the PAC include Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who gave $100,000, and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, who gave $371,500.

Salon first pointed out Musk’s major donation to the group, which raised more than $8 million in the second quarter. – READ MORE

As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk tweeted his commitment to “fund fixing the water in any house in Flint that has water contamination above FDA levels.”

Flint’s mayor was anxious to get Musk on the phone to discuss a plan of action, but Bloomberg — the business news people — seemed to take the news as “an ominous sign” in an opinion piece.

Tesla's CEO is fixing Flint's water.

Domino's Pizza is filling potholes.

Salesforce is reducing homelessness. The fact that it’s private companies taking these steps is an ominous sign for the nation https://t.co/Vx4zEpvhqL https://t.co/dqUsh3WE8U — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) July 11, 2018

Noah Smith writes: All of these initiatives, in and of themselves, are good things. It’s good for potholes to be fixed, homeless people to be housed, and traffic congestion to be relieved. But the fact that it’s private companies taking these steps is an ominous sign for the nation. It suggests a breakdown in the government’s ability or willingness to carry out one of its core functions — the efficient provision of public goods.– READ MORE

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, the last of the boys trapped in a cave in Thailand for two weeks was finally rescued by divers. American entrepreneur Elon Musk had whipped together a “tiny, kid-size submarine” made from the liquid oxygen transfer tube of the Falcon rocket but it was never deployed in the rescue.

I wonder how often Elon would rather be a physics engineer, or lead technical designer instead of having to carry the label of billionaire. Regardless of whether or not the capsule ended up being feasible, the man sprung into action to help people he’s never met. #ThaiCaveResue — Blake A Kistler (@blakeakistler) July 10, 2018

Ironically, the “billionaire” label, when used by media, is almost always meant to devalue & denigrate the subject. I wasn’t called that until my companies got to a certain size, but reality is that I still do the same science & engineering as before. Just the scale has changed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2018

We’re not sure who London-based comedian Avery Edison is, but she does have a coveted blue check and she seems to have been triggered by Musk’s statement.- READ MORE

