Scalise Tells Dems to ‘Stop This Drumbeat’ of Impeachment and Focus on ‘Real Issues’

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) called on the House Democrats to turn their focus away from calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump to the “real issues” facing the nation.

The House minority whip continued on to call on the Democrats to “stop” their “drumbeat” of daily impeachment calls against Trump and said that the American people wanted Congress to focus on the “real issues,” such as the immigration crisis taking place at the U.S.-Mexico border and the high prescription drug prices facing Americans.

“They’ve got to stop this drumbeat, every single day, towards impeachment, of harassing the president, his family, his staff. […] This is ridiculous. People want us to be focused on real issues. There is a crisis at our border right now as we speak, and they won’t address that problem. The broken asylum laws that are causing thousands of people to flood across our border every single day. They won’t work with the president to fix that [or] to lower drug prices. They just want to just keep harassing him and his family, and I think people are fed up with it.”

Pelosi could have been banned from speaking on the House floor for the rest of the day for her remarks calling Trump’s tweets “racist,” but the Democrat majority — alongside independent Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) — voted to not strike her comments from the House record. – READ MORE