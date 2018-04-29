Scalise One Year After Baseball Shooting: ‘God Performed Real Miracles’ (VIDEO)

This week marked the beginning of practice for the annual congressional charity baseball game, and for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, it called to mind the “real miracles” God performed to save his life and the lives of others during last summer’s baseball practice shooting.

On June 14, 2017, a gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at a ball field in Northern Virginia where GOP members of Congress and their staff were preparing for the match-up against their Democratic rivals, a tradition dating back to 1909.

The shooter hit four people, including Scalise, who received life-threatening injuries. The 7.62 mm round entered his left hip, shattering his femur, then traversing his pelvis causing severe damage to his internal organs.

The congressman attributes his survival to the power of God and the power of prayer.

“You can’t explain some of the things that happened on that ball field except that God performed real miracles,” Scalise told CBN News reporter Abigail Robertson.- READ MORE

