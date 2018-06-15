Scalise on Shooting One Year Later: ‘My Arms Gave Out, So I Just Started to Pray’ (VIDEO)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) is back on the diamond one year after he was shot on a practice field ahead of the congressional baseball game.

The wounding of Scalise and three others occurred on June 14, 2017 when James Hodgkinson, a Bernie Sanders supporter, shot at a group of Republican lawmakers as they practiced in Alexandria, Virginia, for the annual charity event.

“It was a surreal moment,” Scalise recalled to Steve Doocy at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., where the baseball game is set to be played Thursday night.

It's more than a game. pic.twitter.com/Obltwoeu2U — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2018

Rep. @SteveScalise describes the “surreal” moment he crawled to safety after he was shot at last year’s GOP baseball practice pic.twitter.com/3r2JD6AgKm — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 14, 2018

A bullet struck Scalise in the hip, damaging his internal organs and causing internal bleeding.

“I just started crawling. And then my arms gave out and couldn’t do anything at that point, so I just started to pray. And I said a lot of prayers. Through the grace of God and marvels of medicine, I’m here,” he said, adding that doctors were not sure he would survive the injuries. – READ MORE

