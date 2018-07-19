Scalise Digs Up Obama Dirt, Uses It To Completely Destroy Trump’s Russia Critics

Since nobody in the mainstream media will do the work, Rep. Steve Scalise — the congressman who miraculously survived an attack on his life last year — reminded the American people of exactly what took place between Russia and the United States during the Obama years.

“President @realDonaldTrump went into this meeting with Putin from a position of American strength to combat Russian aggression, but it’s important to remember how Russia was allowed to get to this point,” Scalise tweeted Monday.

President @realDonaldTrump went into this meeting with Putin from a position of American strength to combat Russian aggression, but it's important to remember how Russia was allowed to get to this point. https://t.co/Fni4HSAAZn — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

March 2009: President Obama and Secretary Clinton hit the reset button on relations with Russia. pic.twitter.com/5GafJAyww0 — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

March 2012: President Obama promises Russia flexibility on missile defense in return for “space” during his final election. pic.twitter.com/vcBPKc2M9v — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

October 2012: President Obama mocks Governor Romney in a presidential debate for saying Russia is our number one geopolitical foe; Democrats, Liberal Media join in. (video via @FreeBeacon) pic.twitter.com/D1d8lPMmJo — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

August 2013: Russia-backed Syria crosses President Obama’s “red line” with a chemical weapon attack on its own citizens; President Obama fails to respond with force despite his original threat. https://t.co/sc3iRd4Jdg — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

June 2017: Senior Obama administration official admits they “sort of choked” when it came to dealing with Russia. President @realDonaldTrump won’t choke like President Obama did. https://t.co/UR33MRoJCo — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

A quick review of history is all it takes to reveal the stunning hypocrisy from the left and the liberal media on this issue. – READ MORE

Obama in Dec 2016 admitted that the DNC hacking and news “manipulations were not particularly sophisticated. This was not some elaborate, complicated espionage scheme.” Yet here we are 14 months later still going nuts about Russia “meddling.”pic.twitter.com/ka0JV1HwjJ — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) February 14, 2018

In December 2016 President Barack Obama admitted to reporters that the DNC “hacking” by the Russians was “not particularly sophisticated.” Obama added, “This was not some elaborate, complicated espionage scheme.”

And yet 14 months later the spear-phishing by the Russians is all the Democrats and liberal media can talk about. – READ MORE

