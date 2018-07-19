True Pundit

Politics World

Scalise Digs Up Obama Dirt, Uses It To Completely Destroy Trump’s Russia Critics

Posted on by
Share:

Since nobody in the mainstream media will do the work, Rep. Steve Scalise — the congressman who miraculously survived an attack on his life last year — reminded the American people of exactly what took place between Russia and the United States during the Obama years.

“President @realDonaldTrump went into this meeting with Putin from a position of American strength to combat Russian aggression, but it’s important to remember how Russia was allowed to get to this point,” Scalise tweeted Monday.

A quick review of history is all it takes to reveal the stunning hypocrisy from the left and the liberal media on this issue. – READ MORE

In December 2016 President Barack Obama admitted to reporters that the DNC “hacking” by the Russians was “not particularly sophisticated.” Obama added, “This was not some elaborate, complicated espionage scheme.”

And yet 14 months later the spear-phishing by the Russians is all the Democrats and liberal media can talk about. – READ  MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Scalise Digs Up Obama Dirt, Uses It To Completely Destroy Trump's Russia Critics
Scalise Digs Up Obama Dirt, Uses It To Completely Destroy Trump's Russia Critics

'It's important to remember how Russia was allowed to get to this point.'

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: