Scalise Calls out the ‘Sickness’ of ‘Insane Hyperpartisanship’ in the Wake of Tragic Mass Shootings

From tying President Donald Trump to the weekend’s mass shootings to a Democratic congressman posting information of the president’s major donors, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) is calling out the “sickness” of it all.

Two mass shootings led to the death of 31 people in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Following the shootings, the president condemned “any group of hate, whether it’s white supremacy, whether it’s any other kind of supremacy, whether it’s Antifa.”

(…)

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Wednesday, Scalise knocked Castro for drawing the comparison to Trump and his claim that the president’s “fueling a campaign of hate,” even though, as Scalise mentions, Trump “denounced the hatred, bigotry and evil behind the El Paso attack.”

“This insane hyperpartisanship is a sickness. It’s disgusting when some care more about assigning blame for an attack than they do about getting the facts and preventing the next tragedy.”

Scalise — who was shot during a congressional baseball game practice in 2017 — noted that the gunman who shot him was a volunteer for Sanders’ presidential campaign but he didn’t cast blame on Sanders for it. – READ MORE