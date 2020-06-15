Scalia Rolling Over in His Grave: Gorsuch Leads ‘a Brute Force Attack on Our Constitutional System’

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court unilaterally redefined “sex” in federal law to mean “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.” In Bostock v. Clayton County (2020), a 6-3 majority ruled that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity violates Title VII’s prohibition on sex discrimination. While a technical error has made the ruling inaccessible, the ruling represents an utter rejection of the original meaning of the term “sex” in federal law, twisting it to mean something Congress cannot have intended in 1964.

BREAKING: Major win for LGBT rights at #SCOTUS with 6-3 decision that federal law bars workplace discrimination against gays, lesbian and transgender. GORSUCH writes for Dem appointees. ROBERTS agrees. ALITO/THOMAS/KAVANAUGH dissent. — Josh “ALL CAPS country name and !” Gerstein (@joshgerstein) June 15, 2020

Justice Neil Gorsuch, long considered an originalist, wrote the Court’s opinion, with which left-leaning Justices Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor joined. Chief Justice John Roberts also joined Gorsuch’s opinion, while Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.

Warning signs about Gorsuch’s opinion on LGBT issues emerged in January 2017. Gorsuch attended St. John’s Episcopal Church in Boulder, Colo. The church’s rector (the high church equivalent to senior pastor), Susan Woodward Springer, attended the Women’s March in 2017. Gorsuch served as an usher in that church.

The Episcopal Church has shifted hard-left in recent years, abandoning the central claims of the Bible on issues like Jesus’s bodily Resurrection but also embracing LGBT ideology. This involves rejecting the Bible’s clear condemnation of homosexual activity as sinful and its clear statement that God made humans male and female. – READ MORE

