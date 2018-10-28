An Arizona State University study issued this week claimed that 25 percent of 769 students surveyed last year had suffered high levels of stress and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) when Donald Trump was elected president two years ago.

As someone who had the honor to serve our great nation in the Army for 28 years – including in combat in Afghanistan and elsewhere with heroic soldiers who suffered physical wounds and the invisible wounds of post-traumatic stress – I find the whole premise of this study to be both absurd and insulting.

The study is an insult to every combat veteran, law enforcement officer, or victim of physical or emotional violence – along with their loved ones. It openly mocks those truly confronted with trauma and experiencing post-traumatic stress.

Seeing the candidate you supported lose an election – in this case Hillary Clinton in 2016 – is not a traumatic event. It’s called democracy. For young people accustomed to coddling and participation trophies, not getting your way might seem unfair. But in reality, it’s not. It’s life.

The most interesting aspect of this silly study was that it never even defined what symptoms students experienced to lead to the conclusion that they were suffering from post-traumatic stress (I don’t like calling it a disorder because I believe growth can occur from trauma). – READ MORE