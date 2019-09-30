Save the Planet: Prince Harry Insists We End Human ‘Greed, Apathy and Selfishness’

Globetrotting Prince Harry has renewed his global call for increased climate consciousness in Africa, appealing on Monday for more efforts to be made to protect the environment against human “greed, apathy and selfishness.”

Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, made his plea prior to joining an anti-poaching patrol with rangers in Liwonde National Park, Malawi.

He spoke a day after it was revealed a love for international travel by members of the British Royal Family has placed huge pressure on UK taxpayer-funded police budgets.

“Conservation used to be a specialist area, driven by science. But now it is fundamental to our survival and we must overcome greed, apathy and selfishness if we are to make real progress,” Harry told Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper.

“This may well sound hippy to some, but we cannot afford to have a ‘them or us’ mentality. Humans and animals and their habitats fundamentally need to co-exist or within the next 10 years our problems across the globe will become even more unmanageable.” – READ MORE