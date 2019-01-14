Saudi Teen Who Renounced Islam Granted Asylum In Canada

A Saudi teenager, who was left homeless and unable to return to her home country after renouncing Islam, has found safe refuge in Canada, according to the BBC.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun “fled her family alleging abuse,” the British news network reported, but has been drifting from country to country seeking asylum.

Al-Qunun was initially headed toward Australia when she was rerouted to Kuwait where her family was waiting to recover her and bring her home. Fearing what could happen to her if she was returned to those she claimed had shunned her for renouncing her Muslim faith, she “refused to fly back and barricaded herself into her airport hotel room” in Bangkok, Thailand, until she was offered safe passage.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees requested that Canada take the teen in, and late last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada had approved Raham al-Qunun’s request for asylum.

She left Bangkok for Toronto on Friday, CNN reports, and landed in Toronto early Saturday morning, where she was greeted with clothing bearing the name of her new home country. – READ MORE