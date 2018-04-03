Saudi Crown Prince: Israelis Have ‘Right to Live in Their Own Peaceful Nation’

In what is sure to be seen as disrespectful by some and progressive by others, Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammad bin Salman had a few choice words when it came to fellow leaders and the state of the Middle East.

Speaking with Jeffery Goldberg of The Atlantic in an interview published Monday, the prince laid out what he’d like to see for the future Middle East as well as what he believes is a right of all people’s to their own land — including the people of Israel.

“I believe that each people, anywhere, has a right to live in their peaceful nation,” bin Salman said. “I believe the Palestinians and the Israelis have the right to have their own land.”

However, in keeping with the Saudi Crown Prince’s regional peace proposal, he said that the prospect of peace talks may be necessary in order to ease tensions between the two warring states.

“Israel is a big economy compared to their size and it’s a growing economy, and of course there are a lot of interests we share with Israel and if there is peace, there would be a lot of interest between Israel and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and countries like Egypt and Jordan,” he said. – READ MORE

