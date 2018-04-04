Saudi Arabia’s crown prince slams Obama’s Iran nuclear deal

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince affirmed Israel’s right to exist and criticized former President Obama’s Iran policy in an interview published Monday, pointedly bucking other leaders in the Arab world and signaling support for President Trump’s Middle East agenda.

Asked about the Obama administration’s nuclear deal with Iran — which President Trump has long lambasted — the crown prince sided with the current White House.

“President Obama believed that if he gave Iran opportunities to open up, it would change,” he said. “But with a regime based on this ideology, it will not open up soon. Sixty percent of the Iranian economy is controlled by the Revolutionary Guard. The economic benefits of the Iran nuclear deal are not going to the people.

“They took $150 billion after the deal — can you please name one housing project they built with this money? One park? One industrial zone? Can you name for me the highway that they built? I advise them — please show us something that you’re building a highway with $150 billion. For Saudi Arabia, there is a 0.1 percent chance that this deal would work to change the country. For President Obama it was 50 percent. But even if there’s a 50 percent chance that it would work, we can’t risk it. The other 50 percent is war. We have to go to a scenario where there is no war.” – READ MORE

