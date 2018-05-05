Saudi Arabia Makes Historic Agreement with Vatican, Major Changes for Christianity Underway

In a historic decision, Saudi Arabia and the Vatican have entered into an agreement that churches will be built for Christians living in the Muslim-dominated nation.

According to the Egypt Independent, the agreement was signed last month by Secretary General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdel Karim Al-Issa and the President of the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue in the Vatican Jean-Louis Tauran.

The cooperative agreement advocates the important role of both monotheistic religions to renounce violence toward one’s neighbor and imposes a joint committee comprising two representatives from both sides to be established for future meetings.

The meetings are expected to be held every two years and will alternate between Rome and a city picked by the Islamic World League.

After the meeting, Tauran said in an interview with the “Vatican News” newspaper that he was pleased by what he called “the beginning of the rapprochement.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1