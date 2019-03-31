Saudi Arabia Accused of Hacking Amazon Chief’s Phone

WASHINGTON — The investigator hired to look into the release of intimate images of Jeff Bezos said Saturday he has concluded that Saudi Arabian authorities hacked the Amazon chief’s phone to access his personal data.

Gavin de Becker linked the hack to extensive coverage by the Washington Post newspaper, which is owned by Bezos, of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul last year.

“Our investigators and several experts concluded with high confidence that the Saudis had access to Bezos’ phone, and gained private information,” de Becker wrote on The Daily Beast website.

He said that while the brother of Bezos’s mistress was paid by the National Enquirerscandal sheet for the release of the information, his role may have been a red herring, and the plot went far beyond one man seeking to cash in.

“It’s clear that MBS considers The Washington Post to be a major enemy,” de Becker wrote, referring to the oil-rich kingdom’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom the US Senate, after a closed-door briefing by the CIA, named as “responsible” for the murder. – READ MORE