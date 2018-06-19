Satisfaction with country higher than at any point during Obama presidency, Gallup poll finds

More Americans are satisfied with the country’s direction than at any point during the Obama presidency, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

The survey found that 38 percent of the population is content with the way things are going — the highest rate since 39 percent of the country reported they were satisfied in September of 2005.

The satisfaction rate, which Gallup began tracking in 1979, is also back in line with the historical average of 37 percent.

And it’s the first time since 2005 that Gallup has recorded consecutive months with satisfaction above 35 percent. Last month, 37 percent of the country said they were content with the way things are going. – READ MORE

