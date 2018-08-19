    True Pundit

    Satanic Temple Statue Brought To Arkansas Capitol In Protest Of Ten Commandments Monument

    Last week a monument to the Ten Commandments was installed at the Arkansas State Capitol, and worshippers from the Satanic Temple were not happy. During last year’s legislative session, the Temple sent lawmakers a letter asking for a statute of Baphomet — a goat-headed, winged deity — to also be erected at the Capitol. No legislators responded, according to KATV reporter Marine Glisovic:

    Glisovic attended the rally at the Capitol, which appears to have been larger than the massively covered white supremacist rally at the White House on Sunday. During said rally, the aforementioned statute of Bathomet was unveiled.- READ MORE

     

    At first I thought, this has to be the Onion or Clickhole or the Babylon Bee, but oh how I was wrong.

