Satanic Temple Statue Brought To Arkansas Capitol In Protest Of Ten Commandments Monument

Last week a monument to the Ten Commandments was installed at the Arkansas State Capitol, and worshippers from the Satanic Temple were not happy. During last year’s legislative session, the Temple sent lawmakers a letter asking for a statute of Baphomet — a goat-headed, winged deity — to also be erected at the Capitol. No legislators responded, according to KATV reporter Marine Glisovic:

Worth noting: In 2017, the Satanic Temple sent Arkansas legislators a letter, asking them to sponsor a bill, that would allow for a statue of Baphomet to be placed on capitol grounds. Not one legislator responded Rep. Kim Hammer tells @KATVNews #arnews #arpx #arleg pic.twitter.com/x6tKm0euhl — Marine Glisovic KATV (@KATVMarine) August 16, 2018

Glisovic attended the rally at the Capitol, which appears to have been larger than the massively covered white supremacist rally at the White House on Sunday. During said rally, the aforementioned statute of Bathomet was unveiled.