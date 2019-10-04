Sasse Calls out Trump for Asking China to Look Into Bidens: ‘Don’t Look to Chinese Commies for the Truth’

Senator Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) called out President Donald Trump for calling on China to investigate his 2020 competitor Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

BREAKING: President Trump openly declares his recommendation that Ukraine and China investigate the Bidens. https://t.co/kdrUxk2XiK pic.twitter.com/AnSKFjn2Jg — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 3, 2019

Sasse, who has already called the transcript of Trump’s Ukrainian phone calls “troubling,” didn’t appreciate the president’s encouragement of China.

During an interview with the Omaha World-Herald, Sasse called on the president to leave investigations into former vice presidents to the American intelligence and law enforcement entities — not the “commies” in the Chinese government.

“Hold up: Americans don’t look to Chinese commies for the truth,” Sasse told the World-Herald. “If the Biden kid broke laws by selling his name to Beijing, that’s a matter for American courts, not communist tyrants running torture camps.” – READ MORE