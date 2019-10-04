Sasse Calls out Trump for Asking China to Look Into Bidens: ‘Don’t Look to Chinese Commies for the Truth’

Senator Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) called out President Donald Trump for calling on China to investigate his 2020 competitor Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Sasse, who has already called the transcript of Trump’s Ukrainian phone calls “troubling,” didn’t appreciate the president’s encouragement of China.

During an interview with the Omaha World-Herald, Sasse called on the president to leave investigations into former vice presidents to the American intelligence and law enforcement entities — not the “commies” in the Chinese government.

“Hold up: Americans don’t look to Chinese commies for the truth,” Sasse told the World-Herald. “If the Biden kid broke laws by selling his name to Beijing, that’s a matter for American courts, not communist tyrants running torture camps.” – READ MORE

