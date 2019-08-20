Sasse calls on DOJ to ‘rip up’ Epstein nonprosecution deal to bring ‘co-conspirators to justice’

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) on Tuesday urged Attorney General William Barrto “rip up” a 2008 nonprosecution deal for disgraced financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, arguing that the Justice Department must bring his co-conspirators to justice in wake of his death.

“The victims of Epstein’s international sex trafficking ring deserve justice,” Sasse, who is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary oversight subcommittee, wrote in a letter to Barr on Tuesday.

“In order to bring Epstein’s co-conspirators to justice, the Department of Justice should rip up the non-prosecution, non-investigation agreement entered into by Epstein and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida in 2008,” he continued.

Epstein, who was arrested last month, died by apparent suicide in his Manhattan jail cell Saturday, federal officials said. His death came while he was awaiting a trial on allegations that he had trafficked dozens of minors for sex.

The financier’s arrest last month had sparked intense scrutiny surrounding a plea agreement he reached with a U.S. Attorney’s office in Florida in 2008. The Miami Herald reported last year that Epstein originally faced an indictment for sex trafficking and related crimes. – READ MORE