Sarah Silverman’s Anti-Trump Talk Show Is Canceled After One Season

Comedian Sarah Silverman got some bad news this week.

Hulu announced Wednesday it would be cutting Silverman’s “I Love You, America” from its programming after just one season, totaling 21 episodes.

Silverman posted about the news on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon — and it was clear she was not happy with the news.

“Well, Hulu cancelled I LOVE YOU AMERICA and we’re all pretty damn heartbroken … So in traditional Twitter funeral style, I’ll be RTing the love.”

She then proceeded to retweet endless compliments about herself.

Although ratings for the Hulu show were never made available to the public, they must not have been great if the show — which debuted in late 2017 — is not coming back for another season.