Sarah Silverman Wishes for Trump to Be ‘Held Down’ and ‘Violated’

Hulu Talk Show Host Sarah Silverman Said That She Hopes President Donald Trump Would One Day Be A Victim Of Sexual Assault, “held Down” And “violated” In A Tweet Friday.

“I hope you someday understand what it is to be held down against your will and violated. Your compassion is startless,” Sarah Silverman tweeted at Trump.

I hope you someday understand what it is to be held down against your will and violated. Your compassion is startless https://t.co/ujlTX8Wr9X — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 5, 2018

This tweet was in response to President Trump saying that unruly protesters in Washington, D.C. are "paid professionals" in a Friday tweet.

Actress And Hulu Talk Show Host Sarah Silverman Took To Name Calling When She Insisted That Paying Taxes For Police And Firefighters Is Comparable To Socialism.

Silverman jumped on Twitter Monday to respond to a Fox & Friends message that relayed a quote from conservative talk show host and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, who insisted that “socialism is a disaster.”

“Socialism is a disaster. The only people who support Socialism are people who don’t know what it is or people who want to win elections,” Bongino said in Monday appearance on the popular Fox News morning show.

Forgive me but you are daft. Socialist democrats are for socialized programs within our democracy. Like, education &health care available 4all, making sure [email protected] have the same opportunities.. u don’t like socialized programs? Do you like the police dept? The fire department? https://t.co/gxOzXyeH9D — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 2, 2018

Of course, the actual definition of "socialism" would tend to make Silverman's proclamation suspect. Paying taxes to support police and firefighters is not an example of "government ownership of the means of production and distribution of goods." Nor is the existence of police and firefighters an example of the elimination of private property or any "unequal distribution of goods," all part and parcel to the definition of what socialism is.