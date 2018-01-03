True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Sarah Silverman ‘sad’ about Al Franken resignation

Posted on by
Share:

Sarah Silverman is “sad” for her longtime friend Al Franken whose last day in office is Tuesday.

The Minnesota senator announced his resignation date in December after others in the Senate had called on him to bow out following a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Silverman told TMZ while she respects the women who accused Franken of sexual misconduct, she wishes the 66-year-old had stayed in office.

“I happen to know him for decades and decades and I can tell you that all he cares about is the well being of the lives of his constituents in Minnesota,” Silverman told the gossip site on Monday.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Sarah Silverman 'sad' about Al Franken resignation
Sarah Silverman 'sad' about Al Franken resignation

Sarah Silverman is sad for her longtime friend Al Franken whose last day in office is Tuesday.
Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: