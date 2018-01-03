Sarah Silverman ‘sad’ about Al Franken resignation

Sarah Silverman is “sad” for her longtime friend Al Franken whose last day in office is Tuesday.

The Minnesota senator announced his resignation date in December after others in the Senate had called on him to bow out following a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Silverman told TMZ while she respects the women who accused Franken of sexual misconduct, she wishes the 66-year-old had stayed in office.

“I happen to know him for decades and decades and I can tell you that all he cares about is the well being of the lives of his constituents in Minnesota,” Silverman told the gossip site on Monday.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *