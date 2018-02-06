Sarah Silverman: Pro-Life Law ‘Makes Me Want To Eat An Aborted Fetus’

Comedian Sarah Silverman is scraping the bottom of the barrel in her doomed quest to make abortion seem funny. Now, the rabid feminist is making jokes about eating aborted fetuses.

A woman in a vagina costume introduced the game of grotesque charades, which they called “S**tty Law Charades.” It was in performing one of the grotesque abortion skits that Silverman made her quip about how a certain pro-life law aroused her appetite for mutilated baby parts. The conscience clause law she took issue with bans aborted fetuses from being used in manufactured food products (see Pepsi).

“If anything has ever made me want to eat an aborted fetus, it’s this law,” said Silverman.

“Religious freedom used to be such a beautiful thing cuz it was like this big inclusive thing in the country, and now it’s just this shroud to legalize hate and s**t like that,” said Silverman. – READ MORE

Though comedian Sarah Silverman says that she’s actually experienced a change of heart about Trump voters, her recent attempt to elevate the conversation about the meaning of the word “patriotism” ended up slipping back into the standard conservative-blaming, Trump-bashing that she’s made a staple since he was elected.

“Patriotism is perverted,” said Silverman in a recent interview with Vice about her Hulu series “I Love You, America,” in which she talks to people from various political views. The reason “patriotism” has become distorted, she suggested, is because of the Right, who have “perverted” the meaning of so many important words, including feminism and liberal.

The comedian took the opportunity of the word childish to work in some criticism of her least favorite politician.

“There’s a difference between childlike and childish. The president is childish,” she said. “He was stunted around eight years old––maybe something traumatic happened––but he stopped growing emotionally. And yet, he got all the way to the presidency. There are a lot of pathologies that are not healthy but can bring great success, if that’s how you measure success. The deepest people look at the world with wide-open eyes—which is childlike, not childish.” – READ MORE

How can someone claim to be interested in national unity when they think the Christian right is like ISIS?

Sarah Silverman, host of I Love You, America, has allegedly expressed interest in bridging the political divide with her series. In an interview with Vice’s Hope Reese, the comedienne talked about the concept behind her show. Reese raved, “Her material is less tethered to the news, and she rarely utters Trump’s name or weighs in on specific political viewpoints, instead drawing on broad themes of the moment––patriotism, nationalism, immigration––and reaching across the divide.”

But Silverman used some extreme rhetoric in describing Christians. She ranted in her interview, “Like patriotism, religion can be sometimes used as a weapon, or to support someone’s own narrative or fears and prejudices. These Christian-fringe, Roy Moore, do-what-I-say- not-what-I-do people––they’re not very Jesus-like. I see them as fringe the way I see ISIS as fringe.”

Silverman did talk about the idea of patriotism, and what the right is doing to words, saying: “The right has perverted the meaning of being liberal, or being feminist….Patriotism is perverted.” – READ MORE

