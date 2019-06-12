Sarah Silverman Explodes over Pride Flag Ban: If Hell Existed, Pence Would ‘100% Be Going There’

Comedian and left-wing activist Sarah Silverman on Tuesday attacked Vice President Mike Pence over his remarks supportive of the administration’s ban on flying rainbow Pride flags at U.S. embassies during Pride Month, saying that if “hell” existed, he would “100% be going there.”

“Dear @VP you are a hate mongering, fear based weasel & your biggest irony is that if there was hell, you’d 100% be going there,” the former I Love You, America host wrote on Twitter. “I hope you go 2 prison 4 crimes against humanity re: the lgbt community, women’s rights & the babies u rip from the arms of parents seeking our help.”

Silverman’s latest outburst came in response to a sit-down interview in which Pence confirmed to CBS News that the administration ordered Pride flags not be flown at U.S. embassies during Pride Month and that four requests to display them were denied. – READ MORE